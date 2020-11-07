Stephen Colbert expected Trump's response to losing. He didn't expect it to break his heart.

As Colbert noted, the president has expressed several times over the years that he has a problem with losing. As he said ahead of the results in 2016, "I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win."

"So we all knew he would do this," Colbert said last night, before pausing.

His voice catching and eyes welling with tears, he continued.

"What I didn’t know is that it would hurt so much. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House — our house; not his — that is devastating."

Paraphrasing the famous words of Irish statesman Edmund Burke, Colbert issued a call to action to Trump's colleagues in the Republican Party.

"For evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing," he said.

"So say something right now, Republicans. Not later, not after you’ve stuck your finger up in the wind or wherever you want to put it. Right now. It's in your best interest.

"You only survived this up 'til now because a lot of voters didn't want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us, that Donald Trump is a fascist. And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So you need to choose: Donald Trump or the American people."

Some have already chosen.

The Republican National Committee is aiming to raise at least $US60 million ($A83 million) to help finance Trump's legal battles, sources told Reuters.

And Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News that he was prepared to donate $US500,000 ($A687,966).

So far, only a handful of Republicans have spoken out against the president's apparent attempts to cling to power.

Among them Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, who said in a statement that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost."