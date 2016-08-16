One of Stephen Avery’s defence attorneys, Jerry Buting, has spoken to Rove and Sam about the groundbreaking news that Brendan Dassey’s 2007 conviction has been overturned.

Dassey, now 26, won the sympathy of people all over the world when Making a Murderer portrayed the injustice of his coerced confession and trial. Now, prosecutors have 90 days to bring him to trial again, or he will be released.

Speaking to Rove and Sam, Buting said he doubts there will be another trial for Dassey, given that “there was nothing incriminating against him other than the confession,” which has since been thrown out of court. It’s exciting news that, for many fans of the documentary, will go some way towards restoring their faith in the justice system.

Meshel Laurie talks to Ken Kratz, the man who locked up Stephen Avery, about this recent development:



But the news is perhaps most significant for Brendan Dassey’s uncle, Stephen Avery, who is currently incarcerated for the same crime, which many people believe he didn’t commit.

This morning, Jerry Buting described Avery's reaction to finding out his nephew's conviction had been overturned.

"On the day the decision came down, they [Brendan's parents] were visiting Stephen Avery," he told the radio hosts.

"So they were able actually to tell him directly, the family members, that the decision had come down and Brendan's had been reversed.

"I believe they were quoted publicly as saying he was shocked and pleased but really surprised because there'd been so many false hopes raised over the years. I'm sure that both of them were thrilled."

Unfortunately, Buting himself hasn't been able to speak to either Stephen or Brendan because in America, it's against the law. "If a party is represented by another attorney, another attorney can't contact him," he explained.

Of course, one of the big questions now is whether the decision to overturn Brendan Dassey's conviction with have any bearing on Stephen Avery's case. Buting says he thinks it will, although the issue is complex.