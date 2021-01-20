Stephanie Seymour may be known as an iconic supermodel. But today, she's a grieving mother.

The name Stephanie Seymour usually conjures images of '80s Vogue covers, runways and swimsuit spreads. It invites superlatives about her status as one of the first supermodels, the muse of celebrated designers, and a fashion icon.

But today, Stephanie Seymour is simply a mother in grief.

Seymour's youngest son, Harry Brant, died on Sunday of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

He was 24 years old.

"Our hearts are shattered," the family wrote in a statement. "Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab.

"We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease."

Despite his mother's long shadow, Harry, a model, red-carpet regular and occasional columnist, never seemed lost in it. Instead, he'd done much to cast his own.

"Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with [M.A.C. Cosmetics] on a unisex cosmetic line," the family added.

"He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."