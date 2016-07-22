"I can't stop thinking: Does the 12-year-old girl know she was his real target?"

Really, how do you comprehend any of the details of the Stephanie Scott murder case? Now we find out from police investigators that the smiling 26-year-old Leeton school teacher we have seen in so many photographs; a woman who was one week away from getting married was not the intended victim of her murderer 25-year-old Vincent Stanford.

The intended victim was a 12-year-old girl that school cleaner Stanford had become obsessed with. The young girl was known to play at the school after hours and on weekends – as so many kids do. I’ve seen it a million times.

“Mum, we’re just going to school to play a bit of basketball.”

“Mum, we’re just going to school to play.”

“Everyone is going to school to play, can we go?”

Children want to play together on their weekend. If they are a bit older meet up and talk on a bench on the school grounds. They are safe at school even though it's the weekend. It's school. Children and school go together like a horse and carriage. Innocent. Meant to be.

The very opposite of sick men with sick violent fantasies.

Last year on April 5 the 12-year-old girl didn't go to school to have a play. She had gone away for the Easter weekend with her parents. Stanford did not know this and had come to school on that public holiday even though it was his day off because he had plans. No one could see these plans. They were in his head and have only come to light after he pleaded guilty to the murder and aggravated sexual assault of Stephanie Scott this week.