'I quit my life to move across the world for a man. He dumped me 2 weeks before I got on the plane.'

In 2017, Stephanie Gorton quit her life for love.

The 27-year-old sold her car, moved out of the share house she'd been renting with a close friend, and resigned from the job she'd climbed the corporate career ladder for five years in pursuit of.

She'd bought a one-way plane ticket from Perth to Scotland, shipped over a bunch of things via sea ahead of her departure, and had moved back in with her mum as she prepared to start her new life with the man she thought was 'Mr Right'.

She'd met him on Tinder a year before while he was visiting Australia and was "totally sold", she told Mamamia.

They'd been dating via distance, with Stephanie flying to meet him on his travels around the world. They planned to eventually settle back in his home country of Scotland together.

They'd been looking at rentals. He'd been talking about the names of their future children. It was serious. She was moving across the world to be with him...

But four weeks before she was due to board the plane, he went quiet.

"In those four weeks I was always trying to chase him up... I was even contacting his mum. In hindsight, there were red flags all the way through. It wasn't like it was the perfect relationship, there were trust issues... but I adored him. I thought it was love, and love 'wasn't supposed to be easy but you fight for it', That was my mentality."

Desperate for answers, Stephanie started to do some digging.

"It's like my heart and my gut already knew, but my mind needed to find logic and reason behind it," she told Mamamia.