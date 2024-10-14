You won't believe this wild Steph Claire Smith and Taylor Swift story.

If you know Steph Claire Smith, you'll know she has accomplished a lot in her life so far. From a successful modelling career to podcasting, and starting KIC, a feel-good fitness app, she's really done it all.

But what you might not know is that her exciting ventures once saw her cross paths with one of the most famous women on the planet. Yes, we are, of course, talking about Taylor Swift.

Just over a decade ago, Smith was not only good friends with Swift, but was actually with her when she bought her now-famous cat, Olivia Benson. Does it get more iconic?

In a recent TikTok uploaded to the KIC app account, social media manager Alice Harris took a scroll down memory lane, pulling up a selfie of Smith and Swift hanging out from more than 10 years ago. And we were not prepared for the wholesome story behind it.

Steph Claire Smith and Taylor Swift. Image: Instagram/stephclairesmith