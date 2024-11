In October, she found herself at the centre of controversy when she made the (very normal and understandable) decision to blur out her son's face in a photo she posted from a monster truck show they attended.

"Why is his face suddenly blurred out ? This is just awkward," one user commented.

Steph addressed the criticism on her Instagram stories, writing, "That is our decision as his parents".

"It absolutely baffles me how people feel like they can absolutely chime into your life and your choices," she added.

"I understand that there are photos and stuff of him up there from the past. Our intention was not to erase him completely from the internet.

"It was to avoid putting up anything from now as he's growing into, as he looks like a little boy."

Steph welcomed Harvey in May 2021 and shared an adorable snap to her Instagram, capturing the moment with her husband.

"Meet our little man 🥰 Harvey John Miller ❤️ 3.17kgs, born at 1:21am, 4.5.21 ✨ We are in the biggest love bubble," she wrote.