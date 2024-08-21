'I was best friends with my step mum. When we both got pregnant everything changed.'

There's a heart-wrenching tale of a family torn apart unfolding on reddit. A woman named Annabelle* recently shared her story, detailing a complex relationship with her father and his new wife that has seen her effectively banished from the family.

The post, which quickly gained traction on the popular social media platform, reveals a decade-long struggle that has left Annabelle questioning whether reconciliation is possible or even desirable.

Annabelle's story begins when her father remarried while she was 21 years old. Initially, the relationship between Annabelle and her new stepmother seemed promising, and they became close friends.

Soon enough, Annabelle became pregnant at the same time as her step-mother was expecting her first child with her father. It is an unusual circumstance, but the two women bonded over their simultaneous pregnancies.

Their happy bubble was burst when tragedy struck. Annabelle's stepmother suffered a miscarriage, while Annabelle's pregnancy continued successfully. This event marked a turning point in their relationship, as Annabelle later discovered that her stepmother harboured resentment towards her for having a healthy baby.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, with Annabelle's stepmother imposing strict boundaries that effectively isolated Annabelle and her children from the rest of the family. Despite Annabelle's attempts to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of family harmony, her efforts were met with hostility and rejection.

"My dad was not allowed to bring my brother to my house. She cussed me out for even posting his picture on my [facebook]," she shared.