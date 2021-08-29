'My high school teacher laughed when I said I wanted to be an engineer. I proved him wrong.'

I am not one of those people that knew what I wanted to be when I grew up.
As a child, I would change my mind every time someone asked me.
I strongly bought into the ideals of the purple sticker plastered to my primary school backpack - As a girl, I could do anything!
I was lucky to be born into a household and family that placed a high value on a good education.
I was encouraged to read, learn and dream.
Growing up, we had a house full of encyclopedias and educational CD-ROMs. As a child of the early nineties, I didn’t have extensive access to the internet so I would spend hours poring over books and my dad’s collection of National Geographic magazines researching for school projects.
I had a hunger to learn about the world around me.
My dad was a builder who also had a fascination with learning and would share his learnings with me.
My mum went back to university while I was young to study accounting.
I remember dropping her at the university campus at night, enthralled by the huge buildings around me. I spent my school holidays watching concrete trucks pull up on my dad’s construction sites, strapping on my rollerblades to whirl around on the fresh slab.
He taught me how to hold a hammer and putty a hole. I learnt how to plan and measure, and what materials went where.
Top Comments
I think a number of parents and children alike are not sold on the "impact" that engineering can have to make a positive difference on the world. Many STEM-savvy students will choose other careers e.g. occupational therapy, teaching, or medicine because the impact is so direct so they're perceived as having a better chance to help people.
I used to think this myself, too! I became an engineer anyway though because I don't want to do those careers, I want to work in technology. Science and problem solving just makes me happy. Thankfully as an electrical engineer I've worked on heaps of cool impactful projects, like devices to aid medical diagnoses and support cancer research, a robot for helping children with learning difficulties, software used on robots for exploring underwater caves and robots on the international space station and Mars (!), and a surgical robot for burns treatment! We're not sitting in an office doing engineering for no reason, there are heaps of ways that engineers can help people!
For more reading, there are other concrete (hehe) examples of ways that engineers are changing the world at the Engineers Australia website: https://createdigital.org.au/community/people/ In the end it's all about what sort of job you/your child would enjoy doing.