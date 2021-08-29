'My high school teacher laughed when I said I wanted to be an engineer. I proved him wrong.'

I am not one of those people that knew what I wanted to be when I grew up.

As a child, I would change my mind every time someone asked me.

I strongly bought into the ideals of the purple sticker plastered to my primary school backpack - As a girl, I could do anything!

I was lucky to be born into a household and family that placed a high value on a good education.

I was encouraged to read, learn and dream.

Growing up, we had a house full of encyclopedias and educational CD-ROMs. As a child of the early nineties, I didn’t have extensive access to the internet so I would spend hours poring over books and my dad’s collection of National Geographic magazines researching for school projects.

I had a hunger to learn about the world around me.

My dad was a builder who also had a fascination with learning and would share his learnings with me.

My mum went back to university while I was young to study accounting.

I remember dropping her at the university campus at night, enthralled by the huge buildings around me. I spent my school holidays watching concrete trucks pull up on my dad’s construction sites, strapping on my rollerblades to whirl around on the fresh slab.

He taught me how to hold a hammer and putty a hole. I learnt how to plan and measure, and what materials went where.

