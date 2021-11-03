A full 15 seconds of silence passed before she responded.

"I'm not sure, frankly," she said. "I don't think I'm giving enough time to my interior state. But on the other hand, I don't know if I really should, because there are all these other imperatives... Maybe that's good for me, actually.

"Mainly, I'm just really worried about Julian. He's in a very nasty place, and over time it becomes incredibly burdensome for him. I think he keeps going because he knows there's a world to come back to that's waiting for him, that's fighting for him."

Moris, too, remains optimistic about the eventual outcome. But she insists her investment is not purely for the sake of her family.

"Major free press and human rights organisations are against what's going on, and have called for Julian's release. "The UN and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Council of Europe; you couldn't hope for better allies. I think that's how clear-cut this case is.

"[The US] is sending a signal that it's okay to prosecute someone who fights for freedom of information, for freedom of expression, for freedom of the press against state abuse... It's just taking the most famous activist for freedom for the public's right to know and putting him in prison.

"But it's not just the US who has decided to take this case. It's the UK for for allowing him to remain imprisoned, and it's Australia for failing to intervene and stand up for their citizen."

They get through it all by imagining their future, planning the boys' upbringing, Morris said. It keeps them focused.

"He wants the kids to grow up in Australia. He wants me to experience his Australia; he wants to take me to the bush," she said.

As for marriage? Moris broke into a smile at the mention of it.

"We'll do it properly once he's out, with a big celebration and all our friends," she said.

"But it's just ridiculous that the political, legal environment is conditioning the most basic decisions of our lives.

"I want to fight it, you know? I want to fight for our right to exist, in a way. You can't just take it lying down; you have to actually try to push back. Having children and, and getting married is pretty basic, and yet it's still hard for us. But we're going to do it. Hopefully sooner rather than later."

