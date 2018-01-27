"I rolled over onto my back. That’s when I realised something was up."

"You can come but only for a cuddle," I replied. I sent him my address and got ready; changing into a cropped casual top paired with some pyjama shorts so I looked comfy too. I chucked on some How I Met Your Mother - he had told me it was his favourite show - and waited.

When he arrived we didn’t hug, which I was kind of expecting, instead just exchanging a 'how are you' and 'welcome'.

He had no hesitation and went straight to my bedroom without being shown where it was or where to go and I felt my stomach flip. He laid down on my bed and mentioned how he loved the show and so I laid down next to him, keen to watch an episode together.

The show had barely started when he pounced on me.

This was confronting because he KNEW I was sick, and yet he still proceeded to grab my face, turn it towards him and make out with it. The taste of mint was overwhelming. Whatever amount of air I was managing to breathe was being masked by a scent which was now unbearable.

I was trying to comprehend what was happening while also trying to figure out how to breathe.

Before I could react, he was on top of me. I wasn’t fully comprehending what was happening until it was already happening.

I didn’t say no. I didn’t say stop. I was more baffled than anything, trying to figure it all out.

What struck me most is how it was all very… well thought-out. He knew what he wanted now, and knew what he wanted next, and moved me around like a rag doll to get it.

His grip on my hair was so strong it felt like my hair was being pulled out. When he was choking me, it didn't feel kinky or fun. It felt threatening.

I am a tiny woman. A little over 5 foot and barely weigh 55 kilograms and he was a bigger guy, he was so strong. But once again: I didn’t say stop, I didn’t say anything.

I just let it happen.

It’s the next part that angers me the most, though. He flipped me onto my stomach, and was behind me. With hindsight, I realise he did that because he didn’t want me to see him, or, more importantly, what he was doing.

This was the ‘final act’, I guess you could say. Finally he finished and it was all over. I had no satisfaction, I was just relieved and couldn’t wait to just go to sleep. I rolled over onto my back. That’s when I realised something was up.

I knew this familiar feeling. I had experienced this with an ex-long-term boyfriend who I occasionally had sex with without a condom. This man - this stranger - came inside of me.

I looked up at him and he had this smile on his face as he handed me a tissue. A smile that sort of hinted this wasn’t his first time doing this to someone. I didn't say anything. What did he just do? I went to the bathroom and sat on the toilet, holding back tears. I had left my phone on my bed so I couldn’t message anyone asking what to do. He was wearing protection but obviously took it off, without so much as asking me.

