ROADTEST: "I tried StayX Hair Perfecting Wand to see if it would tame my baby hair madness.”﻿

Since I was a teenager, I’ve always HATED my baby hairs.

I found them so annoying, and was perpetually annoyed that I could never pull off the 'slicked-back ponytail' look.

There have been numerous times where I’ve spent hours straightening and brushing my hair to make sure it stays pat down and I still look like I’d just woken up from bed.

I would like to emphasise the fact that because I was a teenager, I made some very questionable decisions. One of them being, I decided to try to “fix” my baby hairs. And yes I can hear you saying “oh no…” through your screens.

When I was 19, I asked (begged) my laser technician to laser my hairline, removing all my baby hairs. HUGE MISTAKE.





Going full Kim Kardashian changed the entire shape of my face. It also made me look so unnatural.

Four months later, during my next laser appointment, the technician suggested that since I had only lasered them once, I should try to grow them back out again to regain my more natural look and face shape.