'My husband asked me to leave my job to become a stay at home mum, so I asked for half of his company.'

It's no parenting secret that women are often the ones who suffer in the wake of their responsibilities — whether that's mentally or financially.

Many women find themselves leaving well-paying jobs to care for their children. This not only creates gaps in their resumes, making future employment more challenging, but also results in missed superannuation contributions.

According to Verve Super, these career breaks are a leading cause of the significant super gap between men and women. As a result, women often retire with nearly half the superannuation savings of their male counterparts.

In fact, one in three Australian women retires with no superannuation at all.

So, you can see why one Reddit user requested half of her husband's company after he asked her to become a stay-at-home mum. However, the idea was met with mixed reactions.

"My husband and I (both 35) have been married for six years, and we have two children together and one on the way. He said that he wanted me to be a housewife and stop working," wrote Redditor Status-Mention6793.

"I was very disturbed by that, but he explained that it was better for our family and children since he can afford a very good living.

"After a few weeks of thinking, I told him that I would agree but only if I get half of his company. He was surprised by this, but I explained further that the more I stay at home, the less chance I would have to find a well-paying job should we ever divorce because I would have less merits, while he would stay making more money each year," she continued.