'I love my son, but I hate being a stay at home mum.'

Hi, my name is Sara and I am a new parent. Charlie, my son, is swiftly approaching his first birthday.

He was born at a healthy (huge) 10 pounds 2 ounces at 38 weeks. The first six weeks all melted together into a blur of identity dysmorphia, sleep deprivation and heart exploding, unimaginable love. As the days went by, normality (or my new normal) started to resume, and my maternity leave was in full swing.

But are you ready for it? Are you ready for the controversy? I hated being at home.

The internal battle I had within myself trying to be a stay-at-home mum was violent. Why didn’t I like to bake? Or clean? Or cook dinner? Why didn’t I enjoy grocery shopping or walking around Big W on a Wednesday at 9.30am? At the time, it felt like everyone had romanticised the dream of being on maternity leave and I felt like I was in a recurrent nightmare.

I would run errands, I tried going on coffee dates and took Charlie to swimming lessons but the moment those activities were over; I was the same lonely mum who just needed more. I remember expressing these feelings to another mother one day and being told, 'Surely there are more TV shows and movies you can watch'.

I fully support any mother that wants to stay at home but that was just not me. I feel like I have failed to fit into the mother mould.

I needed to go back to work. I longed to be at work, teaching (I'm a high school teacher), being out of the house and can I even say? Not being with my son, 24/7. It felt so wrong to crave time to myself and to crave work over being 'what a mum should be'.

After lots of tears and chats with my husband about not being a bad mum, I started to reach out to my village. My village of kick arse women of all different types. I learnt something shocking, so many people felt the same way I did.

So... why does no one talk about it? Why does it feel so awful to say, "I want to work, I need space from my child, doing something for myself makes me a better mum."