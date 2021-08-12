The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 13.

Australians' faith in COVID vaccines rises.

The proportion of Australians intending to get vaccinated for COVID-19 has soared over the past month.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with state and territory leaders on Friday to discuss the pandemic response, a survey by the federal health department showed 79 per cent of Australians were likely to get, or already were, vaccinated.

This was up nine points on the survey result in July.

The national cabinet has set a goal of 70 per cent vaccination before some restrictions can start to be eased and 80 per cent for a major step forward in reopening.

The survey also showed concern about the general COVID-19 situation has risen to its highest level (45 per cent) since September last year when it was at 47 per cent.

Concern over the pandemic had dipped as low as 28 per cent in March.

The national cabinet will receive a detailed update on the vaccine rollout, as coronavirus continues to seep out of Sydney's outbreak epicentre with cases detected in Melbourne and Canberra joining swathes of regional NSW in lockdown.

ACT joins Sydney, Melbourne in lockdown.

Capital Territorians have woken up to their first full day in lockdown in more than a year, as health authorities race to stop the spread of coronavirus in Canberra.

A local man was out and about for four days with the virus and his infection is thought to be linked to Sydney's spiralling outbreak. Three of his close contacts have also contracted COVID-19.