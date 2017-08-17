The reason why everyone is so obsessed with statement earrings right now.

There’s been a change in the air in recent months.

At fashion week, on the street, on the red carpet, even in front of the mirror in your bedroom, there’s something missing from people’s necks.

Statement necklaces.

Remember those? Big, bold pieces of blingy jewellery that demanded attention, jazzed up a top and, as the name suggests, made a grand ol’ statement.

Now the focus has shifted up a bit. The necklace is dead. Long live the earrings.

As Osman Ahmed put it in the Business of Fashion, “statement earrings are what shoes were to Carrie Bradshaw for a generation who wear Stan Smiths”.

And there’s one very good reason why their popularity has exploded of late, particularly with millenials.

They’re easy to show off in a selfie.