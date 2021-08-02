What does it really cost to start a business? 6 women gave us a pervy look at every dollar they spent. 

Owning your own business is a career goal that's becoming more and more attractive to women in particular.

The flexibility! Being your own boss! No cap on your potential earning! Turning your passion into a paycheck! Tick, tick, tick, tick.

But becoming a small business owner is damn hard, and for those seriously thinking about venturing into the world of entrepreneurship, it can be kind of intimidating. It's particularly tricky to crystal ball how much you're going to have to pour into your side-hustle to start profiting from it.

The Lady Startup Activation Plan can help with that. Mia Freedman, founder of the Lady Startup movement and co-founder of Mamamia, (which she started in her lounge room, just FYI), has been guiding women from idea to launch since 2018 via a 6 step guide.

By the end of this self-paced course you'll have:

Your ‘perfect’ business idea nailed down.

A registered business name (plus all the social media handles you need).

A clear and killer brand — with logo, brand board and brand story.

A product or service, and a website on which to sell it.

A list of people who can help get your biz off the ground.

A marketing plan detailing who your best customers are, and how to find them.

And pretty much everything else you need to start your very own business or side-hustle.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE BUSINESS COSTS?! I hear you ask.

Well, firstly, some ideas cost absolutely nothing. But for those that do, we've popped together a little inspiration.

In the spirit of helping their past selves (aka you, dear reader) build up the courage to take that first step, 6 women in business have kindly given us a peek behind the curtain into what it truly cost to get their startup off the ground.

Tamara Khan: $9,894

MAINE+MARA is a two-year-old edgy and unique accessories brand hand crafted in Sydney. It's colourful, contemporary, and each piece is intended to uplift its wearer and influence the celebration of individuality and strength.