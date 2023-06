Let's face it, we were all a little bit in love with Casper the Friendly Ghost himself, Devon Sawa.

He was cast as the ‘real-life’ ghost after his breakout role in another kids’ classic, Little Giants. But did you know there was another guy who voiced the ‘ghost’ part of Casper in the film? We were shocked to learn Devon played a teeny, tiny part compared to Malachi Pearson.

“I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work. When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young,” Sawa told People.

In 2020, Sawa tweeted to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary:

“So I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate [director Brad Silberling] chose me ‘cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love.”

After Casper, Sawa went onto star in coming-of-age classic, Now and Then, once again opposite his Casper co-star, Christina Ricci.

“Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then,” he also tweeted. “I owe her the world.”

After finding success as a teen heartthrob, Sawa moved into the horror genre…does he have a thing for the paranormal? In 1999, he starred in Idle Hands, and a year later in Final Destination.

“After Final Destination everybody wanted me to do horror movies and some weren’t as good as others. I was just burnt out,” he told Us Weekly.