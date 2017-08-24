A Game of Thrones director just dropped a major hint over the fate of the Stark sisters.

This post contains spoilers. But we’re sure you know that by now.

As bad as it sounds, when it comes to Game of Thrones, there are certain people that we are… okay with seeing killed off.

Viewers are usually completely justified in their excitement when an unlovable character loses their head (or arms, or skin). After all, this is fiction and all for entertainment’s sake.

But then there are other characters who even the thought of losing send fans into a panic. Remember the time that Jon Snow did-but-sort-of-didn’t die? Sorry to bring that up again, I know it was traumatic for us all.

The deaths of characters like Tyrion Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen are simply too much to even fathom.

So when the director of the show’s latest episode, the penultimate in the seventh season, hints that things aren’t looking good for our two favourites, we get a little… worried.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, the director of Beyond The Wall, Alan Taylor, said there was something “lethal” on the cards for Arya and Sansa Stark.