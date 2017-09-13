Brock Turner's prison sentence wasn't harsh enough. But this punishment is far worse.

He may have served just three months in prison for the violent sexual assault of a woman in 2015, but thanks to Professor Callie Marie Rennison, former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Appearing in the recently published Introduction to Criminal Justice, 2nd Edition, a university textbook currently being used by students at the University of Colorado is an image of Turner and the sub-heading ‘Rape’.

The image used is Turner’s mug shot released by the Stanford Department of Public Safety.

In 2015, Turner committed three acts of sexual assault against an unnamed woman behind a dumpster while on the Stanford University campus. Turner was discovered assaulting the woman - who was unconscious - by two international students who called the police.

In 2016, the case garnered huge attention and sparked a worldwide debate about the ongoing problem of sexual assault on university campuses and how the law treats offenders.

The victim's statement was published all over the world, and read by millions.

During the trial, Turner's father pleaded for leniency against his son, asking that he not be too harshly punished for "20 minutes of action".