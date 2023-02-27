The new Stan Original Series Scrublands, based on the best-selling book, is coming your way.

The upcoming Stan Original Series Scrublands has officially gone into production, meaning the compelling new crime show is one step closer to appearing on our screens.

The new Stan series centers on the story of a charismatic young priest who one day opens fire on his congregation and kills five parishioners.

The series is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Chris Hammer, which won the 2019 CWA Dagger New Blood Award for Best First Crime Novel.

Chris Hammer, author of Scrublands. Image Stan.

Scrublands stars Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS) and Bella Heathcote (The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, The Stan Original Film Relic) with Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake).

Scrublands takes place one year after a brutal public slaying carried out by the priest (Jay Ryan) in the isolated country town of Riversend. Investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) then intends to write a feature story on the first anniversary of the murders.

But what he finds after digging around is that the story he's been told is not exactly the truth.

Quickly, the narrative presented begins to fall apart and he finds himself racing against time to uncover what really led to the events of that fateful day.