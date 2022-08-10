It was meant to be the holiday of a lifetime. But in 2002, in the tourist district of Kuta, Bali, tragedy struck.

On October 12, 2002, the country was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach's busiest nightclubs, Paddy's Pub and the Sari Club.

It was a crushing event, which primarily affected local Balinese and Australian and British travellers.

Watch the teaser trailer for the Stan Original Series, Bali 2002. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

The explosions killed 202 people, 88 of whom were Australian, and wounded hundreds more.

But in the middle of the catastrophic event, there were hopeful heroes at the forefront.

The new Stan Original series, Bali 2002, is an inspiring drama that unravels how every day tourists and locals from Bali, Australia and beyond, gave so many hope during the devastating aftermath of the 2002 Bali Bombings.

Image: Stan.