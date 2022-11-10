Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom starring Matt Okine will soon be on your screens.

Christmas must be close because Stan just released the first trailer for their new Original Film Christmas Ransom.

Created by the same team that brought us A Sunburnt Christmas in 2020, the film stars Matt Okine (Stan Original Series The Other Guy), Logie Award-winning Miranda Tapsell, and Bloom's Ed Oxenbould.

Christmas Ransom will premiere December 1, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom. Post continues below.





A riotous Christmas romp for the whole family, Christmas Ransom is set in a beloved Aussie toy store called Harrington and Sons.

The adventure begins when the store is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a pair of bumbling criminals, who hold the struggling owner (Okine) for ransom.

A pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist and must team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Tapsell) to save Christmas.

Image: Stan.