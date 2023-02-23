What you need to know about the gritty new Stan Original Documentary Revealed: Trafficked.

Last year Stan announced they would be releasing four Stan Original Documentaries as they endeavoured to support Australian journalists.

Among the list is the raw, gritty documentary, Revealed: Trafficked, which exposes one of Australia's largest human trafficking operations.

He exposes a major sex trafficking and border security scandal that has already sparked two national inquiries.

Together Australian journalist Nick McKenzie and South Korean journo Jiyoon Kim, alongside award-winning documentary filmmaker Sascha Ettinger-Epstein, call for the Australian government to take action on the country's most under-reported crime.

McKenzie and Kim begin in Melbourne before travelling to Queensland, South Korea and London, to uncover the stories of vulnerable women who are targeted and coerced.

