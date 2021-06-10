﻿﻿The Stan Original Series Eden is an unmissable new Australian mystery with endless twists.

From the moment the first scene of the Stan Original Series Eden appears on your screen, you'll be struck by the feeling that something isn't quite right.

The new eight-part mystery drama series, which was shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, kicks off in Eden – an idyllic coastal town with a dark underbelly.

At the centre of Eden is Scout, played by rising actor Sophie Wilde, a high-achieving 20-year-old who returns home to the beach community after a year of studying abroad at a prestigious New York performing arts school.

Upon her arrival back in Eden, Scout learns that her charismatic best friend, Hedwig, played by BeBe Bettencourt, has indefinably changed.

Later on, during a drug-fuelled night out, Scout confesses her growing romantic feelings for Hedwig. But after the night ends in a violent struggle between the pair, Scout blacks out. And when she eventually wakes up, Hedwig is gone.

In the episodes that follow, the series moves backwards and forwards in time as Scout embarks on a desperate search to find her missing friend while slowly uncovering a string of secrets about Eden's seemingly perfect beachside community.

The series also looks back on Hedwig's summer in Eden as she is drawn to the dark side of the coastal town in an attempt to make a living for herself.

While Hedwig's mysterious disappearance makes up a large portion of Eden's plotline, the show delves into a number of storylines, looking into the complex lives of Eden's inhabitants.

In fact, Eden is truly a multi-generational tale.

