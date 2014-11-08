It's hot. In every sense. All the fashions of Stakes Day.

It’s the last day of Spring Racing Carnival. Milliners everywhere are breathing a sigh of finger-bleeding relief.

Today is Stakes Day, also known as ‘family day’. Are you picturing babies with baby-fascinators? Not so much.

But there were some adult-sized fascinators. And there were dresses. Oh, there were dresses.

‘Tis a fine day at the Flemington Racecourse with Melbourne experiencing it’s warmest spring day so far, 34 degrees the expected top.

Despite the summer-y temperatures, the celebrities kept it cool.

Get your final races fix here:

Margot Robbie via Instagram

Big Brother 2013's Tully Smyth via Instagram

Johanna Griggs via Instagram

Johanna Griggs close up via Instagram

Laura Dundovic. via Instagram

The Klim family arrive in style via Instagram

It's a Neighbours reunion! via Instagram

The Donovan family take out Fashion on the Field in the family division. via Instagram.

Melanie Vallejo from Winners and Losers. Via Instagram.

Former Neighbours actor Dan Connor. Via Instagram.

Model Elyse Knowles via Instagram

Margot Robbia via Getty

Kris Smith and Maddy King via Getty

The Klim family via Getty

Kate Peck via Instagram

Matt Smithson with Jennifer Hansen via Instagram

Demi Harman via Instagram

Laura Dundovic via Instagram

Torah Bright via Getty

Home & Away stars and Emirates Stakes Day Fashions on the Field judges Bella Giovinazzo, Matt Little, Jackson Gallagher and Demi Harman via Getty

Anna Bramford via Getty

Tania Zaetta and Chris Rogers via Getty.

Jonathan Brown via Instagram

The Klim family via Instagram

Brooke Hogan via Instagram

Edwina Bartholomew via Instagram

The Myer Marquee via Instagram

Kate Peck, Kris Smith and Maddy King via Instagram

Kate Peck via Instagram

Kate Peck, Kris Smith and Maddy King via Instagram

Laurina, Torah and Anna via Instagram

Edwina Bartholomew via Instagram

Melanie Vallejo and Tom Wren via Getty

Montana Cox via Instagram

And if you missed the Melbourne Cup fashion…

2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise Pillage

2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise Pillage

Bec Hewitt

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson

Shane Warne

Megan Gale

Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring.

Gabi Grecko and Geoffrey Edelsten

Samantha Wills

Model Gigi Hadid in Alex Perry

Shane Warne and Lydia Schiavello

Ronn Mos aka Ridge Forrestor

Emma Freedman in Thurley

Fashion blogger Nicole Warne in Dolce & Gabbana

Nikki Phillips

Myer Fashions on the Field judges Kate Peck, Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz

Racegoers

Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the Field

Fashion on the fields contestant

Chris Judd and Shane Warne

Designer Samantha Wills

Kate Waterhouse

Geoffrey Edelsten proposing to Gabi Grecko (via Suzanne Carbone's Twitter)

Francess Abbott

Lauren Phillips

Megan Gale

Emma Freedman's hair

Nikki Phillips

Syliva Jeffires on her way to lunch in Sydney

Kate Waterhouse wearing a Nerida Winter headpiece

Kylie Gillies

2013 Myer Fashions on the Field National Winner, Chloe Moo

Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd

Fashion on the fields competitors You could squash some trackies into that watermelon clutch for later

Bec and Chris Judd in the Lavazza tent.

Last years The Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich

Laura Dundovic, Kris Smith and Lauren Phillips

Cadel Evans

A Fashion on the Fields contestant

Emma Freedman wearing a Jane Lambert matte gold headpiece.

Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic, Kate Peck, Lauren Phillips

Rachael Finch

Rebecca Judd and daughter Billie

Kris Smith

Laura Dundovic

Rachael Finch

Rebecca Judd in a Dolce and Gabana dress

Laura Dundovic wearing By Johnny

Johanna Griggs

Rachel Finch

Mark Beretta and Rebecca Maddern

The Today Show team earlier in the day