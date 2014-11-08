lifestyle

It's hot. In every sense. All the fashions of Stakes Day.

Margot Robbie.

It’s the last day of Spring Racing Carnival. Milliners everywhere are breathing a sigh of finger-bleeding relief.

Today is Stakes Day, also known as ‘family day’. Are you picturing babies with baby-fascinators? Not so much.

But there were some adult-sized fascinators. And there were dresses. Oh, there were dresses.

‘Tis a fine day at the Flemington Racecourse with Melbourne experiencing it’s warmest spring day so far, 34 degrees the expected top.

Despite the summer-y temperatures, the celebrities kept it cool.

Get your final races fix here:
Margot Robbie via Instagram
Big Brother 2013's Tully Smyth via Instagram
Johanna Griggs via Instagram
Johanna Griggs close up via Instagram
screen-shot-2014-11-08-at-11-39-47-am.png
Laura Dundovic. via Instagram
The Klim family arrive in style via Instagram
It's a Neighbours reunion! via Instagram
The Donovan family take out Fashion on the Field in the family division. via Instagram.
Melanie Vallejo from Winners and Losers. Via Instagram.
Former Neighbours actor Dan Connor. Via Instagram.
Model Elyse Knowles via Instagram
Margot Robbia via Getty
Kris Smith and Maddy King via Getty
The Klim family via Getty
Kate Peck via Instagram
Matt Smithson with Jennifer Hansen via Instagram
Demi Harman via Instagram
Laura Dundovic via Instagram
Torah Bright via Getty
Home & Away stars and Emirates Stakes Day Fashions on the Field judges Bella Giovinazzo, Matt Little, Jackson Gallagher and Demi Harman via Getty
Anna Bramford via Getty
Tania Zaetta and Chris Rogers via Getty.
Jonathan Brown via Instagram
The Klim family via Instagram
Brooke Hogan via Instagram
Edwina Bartholomew via Instagram
The Myer Marquee via Instagram
Kate Peck, Kris Smith and Maddy King via Instagram
Kate Peck via Instagram
Kate Peck, Kris Smith and Maddy King via Instagram
Laurina, Torah and Anna via Instagram
Edwina Bartholomew via Instagram
Melanie Vallejo and Tom Wren via Getty
Montana Cox via Instagram

And if you missed the Melbourne Cup fashion…
2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey and girlfriend Louise Pillage
Bec Hewitt
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson
Shane Warne
Megan Gale
Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring.
Gabi Grecko and Geoffrey Edelsten
Samantha Wills
Model Gigi Hadid in Alex Perry
Shane Warne and Lydia Schiavello
Ronn Mos aka Ridge Forrestor
Emma Freedman in Thurley
Fashion blogger Nicole Warne in Dolce & Gabbana
Nikki Phillips
Myer Fashions on the Field judges Kate Peck, Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz
Racegoers
Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the Field
Fashion on the fields contestant
Chris Judd and Shane Warne
Designer Samantha Wills
Kate Waterhouse
Geoffrey Edelsten proposing to Gabi Grecko (via Suzanne Carbone's Twitter)
Francess Abbott
Lauren Phillips
Megan Gale
Emma Freedman's hair
Nikki Phillips
Syliva Jeffires on her way to lunch in Sydney
Kate Waterhouse wearing a Nerida Winter headpiece
Kylie Gillies
2013 Myer Fashions on the Field National Winner, Chloe Moo
Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd
Fashion on the fields competitorsYou could squash some trackies into that watermelon clutch for later
Bec and Chris Judd in the Lavazza tent.
Last years The Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich
Laura Dundovic, Kris Smith and Lauren Phillips
Cadel Evans
A Fashion on the Fields contestant
Emma Freedman wearing a Jane Lambert matte gold headpiece.
Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic, Kate Peck, Lauren Phillips
Rachael Finch
Rebecca Judd and daughter Billie
Kris Smith
Laura Dundovic
Rachael Finch
Rebecca Judd in a Dolce and Gabana dress
Laura Dundovic wearing By Johnny
Johanna Griggs
Rachel Finch
Mark Beretta and Rebecca Maddern
The Today Show team earlier in the day
An incredible hat from Fashions on the Field
Tags:
