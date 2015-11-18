German police have reportedly thwarted a terror attack at a football stadium in Hanover.

A game between the Netherlands and Germany was called off 90 minutes before kick off, after a truck filled with explosives was reportedly found outside the stadium.

But A German regional minister has told a press conference that no explosives were found.

#BREAKING No explosives found in Hanover football scare: German regional minister — Agence France-Presse (@AFP) November 17, 2015

And Interior Minister Thomas de Maizièreand said the match was cancelled due to “concrete information” of a threat, BNO News is reporting.

According to BNO he said information about a possible attack had been coming in since the Paris attacks, but information about the soccer match in Hanover was so specific that a decision was made to call off the game.