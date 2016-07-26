At least 15 people have been killed and up to 45 injured by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in Japan, Japanese media reported.

Police in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 40 kilometres south-west of Tokyo, have arrested a man in his 20s, Kyodo said.

Japanese media said staff called police at 2:30am local time on Tuesday with reports of a man armed with a knife on the grounds of the sprawling Tsukui Yamayuri Garden facility.

A man handed himself over at a police station half an hour later and said: “I did it”, a spokesman at Kanagawa Prefecture Police said.

Asahi Shimbun reported that the suspect was quoted by police as saying “I want to get rid of the disabled from this world”.

More to come.

A man with a knife killed 15 people and injured 45 at a center for disabled people in Japan https://t.co/mRFExRS2Q7 pic.twitter.com/rj32fZjn8U — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 25, 2016

At least 15 killed in knife attack at facility for disabled people in Sagamihara, Japan, NHK reports, citing police https://t.co/VyAo2wr7Z1 — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2016

BREAKING: Japan mass stabbing, killing over 19 people, is country's worst attack since WWII — The Int'l Spectator (@intlspectator) July 25, 2016

Just heard tragic incident of killing in Japan. We pray for disable people who lost their lives #PrayForJapan. Where's Humanity these days? — Kapil Anand (@anandkapil) July 25, 2016

2016 has been defined by cruel attacks where acceptance does not exist #PrayForJapan — KRISTEL (@solsticeteen) July 25, 2016

Again? Another country? How many people are going to die until this stops? #PrayForJapan — Yara (@yaraunicorn) July 25, 2016

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

