This new comedy is going viral in the US. Here's where you can watch it in Australia.

A new sitcom has taken over TikTok in recent days, going viral ever since its premiere on US network NBC on November 12.

One week in, and fans are already obsessed with the series that's been described as a crossover between The Office and Scrubs.

The new comedy — called St. Denis Medical — is a workplace mockumentary that brings audiences right into the day-to-day lives of a fictional Oregon hospital's staff.

Watch the trailer for St. Denis Medical. Story continues below.



Video: NBC.

It was created by Superstore's Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, meaning it's terribly funny and also incredibly realistic.

Just as Superstore painted a bleak and true picture of life for retail workers in a bix box store, St. Denis Medical has been celebrated for showing one of the most realistic TV depictions of working in a hospital.

While they're rooted in a bland and sometimes awful truth, these comedies also excel at having some of the funniest scipts and scenes on television.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series.

Where to watch St. Denis Medical in Australia.

If you're keen to watch in Australia, the good news is that St. Denis Medical will be coming to Channel Seven's free streaming service 7Plus in 2025.

The news was celebrated by comedic nerds across the country when it was announced at Seven's Upfronts last week.