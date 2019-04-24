1. “I just saw my daughter on the floor.” Australian father tells of finding his wife and daughter had been killed in Sri Lankan terror attacks.

An Australian father has described the heartbreaking moment he found his wife and daughter who were killed in the Sri Lankan terror attacks.

Sudesh Kolonne had briefly left the church after a service when a bomb went off, claiming Manik Suriyaaratchi and their 10-year-old daughter, Alexendria.

“There was a bomb blast, I heard a huge noise and I jump into the church and I saw that my daughter and my wife was on the floor,” he told ABC in Colombo.

“I don’t know what to do. And I was…Just saw my daughter on the floor and I tried to lift her up, she’s already dead, exactly the same next my wife is dead.

“That’s the end of the story of – end of the story of my daughter, my wife.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the identity of Manik Suriaaratchi and Alexendria on Tuesday.

The family were attending an Easter Sunday service in Negombo when they died in the attacks, which have claimed at least 290 lives.

Mr Morrison spoke to Mr Kolonne on Tuesday afternoon to offer support and sympathy.

“It is just the most sickening of news,” the prime minister earlier told Seven’s Sunrise.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for him to lose a little 10-year-old girl, to lose his wife Manik.

“His whole world has been rocked by these events. We just have to reach out and hold them and hold each other as Australians.”

Alexendria was born in Melbourne and the family lived in the city’s southeast, but had returned to Sri Lanka in recent years.

Mr Morrison has also been in touch with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for Australia’s deep concern and solidarity.