After the Sri Lanka terror attacks, the pregnant wife of one of the bombers detonated a suicide vest.

As details emerge about the terrorists at the centre of Sri Lanka’s horrific Easter Sunday attack, the pregnant wife of one of the men involved has detonated a suicide vest during a police raid on her house.

The blast killed herself, her two children, and three police officers.

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene told a press conference the explosion occurred as police raided the affluent family’s home in Colombo.

The woman was the wife of one of the two sons of a wealthy spice merchant – both of whom are believed to have coordinated the attacks.

The brothers belonged to one of the wealthiest Muslim families in the capital, with connections to the country's business and political elite.

One of the brothers, Inshaf Ibrahim, the 33-year-old owner of a coppery factory, reportedly took out the suicide bombing of the Shangri-La hotel.

The ABC reports he openly expressed extremist ideologies and had been involved in meetings of National Tawheed Jamaath, a local Islamist group suspected of planning the attacks, according to a source close to the family.