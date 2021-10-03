5 fan theories that will completely change the way you watch Squid Game.﻿﻿

In case you missed it, we can't get enough of Squid Game.

The Korean drama dropped on Netflix just over a week ago and is currently on track to become the most popular Netflix series of all time.

Which means it's also been a gold mine for fan theories. And lots of them.

Netflix.

As if the series wasn't complicated enough, we've compiled our five favourite Squid Game theories from all over the internet to blow our minds that little bit more.

From the unexpected link between Il-Nam and Gi-Hun to why Gi-Hun dyed his hair red, here are the five best fan theories we could find.

Il-Nam is Gi-Hun's Dad.

Hear us out.

Il-Nam might just be Gi-Hun's father. And there are a few sneaky clues throughout the series that back this theory up.

Namely, at the beginning of the series, Il-Nam tells Gi-Hun: "I'm willing to bet you got spanked a lot [growing up]."

When Gi-Hun asked how he knew, Il-Nam responded: "My son did too. He was just like you, friend."

While that might just be a coincidence, Il-Nam and Gi-Hun later paired up in episode six of the series.

"You know, when I was a kid? I lived in a neighbourhood just like this," Il-Nam told Gi-Hun.

"So did I," Gi-hun replied. "And you know something? Our alleyway looked very similar."

In the same game, when Il-Nam appeared to be forgetting his train of thought due to dementia, he asked Gi-Hun: "Is it the 24th?" as his son's birthday is coming up.

And here's where it gets really interesting.

When Gi-Hun stole his mother's credit card early in the series, he entered his birthday as the pin number: "0426".

Assuming the month is April, Gi-Hun's birthday would be just two days after Il-Nam suggested.