Three items you need to buy this spring, according to celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson.

When it comes to the Australian fashion scene, Lana Wilkinson is well-versed in where it’s at, where it’s going and how we can mould every crazy runway trend to our own style and onto our own bodies.

After all, as one of the country’s key celebrity stylists, that’s literally her job. Her mind is wired in a way that’s perhaps a little different to you or I: she can look at a catwalk, see a dress that might look like it should stay there, and find make it work for common folk.

And hence why she is so good at her job.

So, in the spirit of winter slowly, very slowly, coming to a close, and spring/summer trends peaking out from behind the gloomy clouds, we asked Lana her three must-have items for the coming season, and everything we need to be eyeing in between.

Tell us your three must-have items for spring/summer

The trench coat

“This season’s must have item is the trench coat. Think slouchy fabrics, bold colours, prints, big buckles and extended silhouettes – perfect for balmy nights out, work or just catching up with friends. The new trench coat will make a major statement without needing to buy a large quantity of pieces to dial up your current wardrobe. The trench is THE piece for the season because you can style it over the pieces you already have in your wardrobe, perhaps is the classic shape of timeless appeal.

“The trench can be styled with virtually anything, it’s all about balance. For a more relaxed vibe roll the sleeves up, or for an easy off duty model look, cinch your trench coat around your waist and pair with jeans and sneakers.”