"I no longer need any other clothes": 26 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

Ahead of Spring, the Mamamia team have been shopping. With pretty much all of us stuck in lockdown, we've been stocking up on new clothes, shoes and accessories to wear while WFH and (hopefully) when we open up again.

From flowy linen pieces to many pairs of sneakers, here are 26 things we shopped this month.

"Fresh, white and super femme for spring and summer. Work appropriate or easily dressed up with cute shorts or pants for a weekend lunch." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"Also this. I love layering jewellery and the little stone is such a cute pop of colour amongst a few different plain chains." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.