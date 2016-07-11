We test out the miracle invention that is spray-on nail polish.

Are you a little, ahem, uncoordinated when it comes to painting your nails? This product may very well be the solution.

Having caused a stir among international beauty editors last year, the Nails Inc Paint Can Spray Polish has finally arrived down under. As soon as it came into our hot little hands, we put it straight on our fingertips.

While nail polish is nothing new (seriously – it’s been around since 3000 BC), this new take on it is a game-changing one.

Whether you’re hopeless at application, are in a bit of a rush or just have FOMO, Paint Can is a great option. You simply apply the base coat, shake and spray the polish over your nails, apply a top coat then leave to dry for a minute or two.

Once your nails are touch dry, wash your hands with soapy water to remove any excess on the skin.