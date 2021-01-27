If you've been kept up all night from baby kicks to your liver and are having thoughts on what names might be suitable for this athletically inclined spud of yours, perhaps choosing a name of a professional athlete might be up your alley.

Because apparently this is a thing that people do. And there's even a list of baby names that offer the biggest chance of sporting success. Yes, really.

MyProtein Australia compiled a list of more than 8,500 sporting personalities in Australia to discover the most popular names for the best athletes.

So, if you're hoping to raise a future sports star, maybe you could just do them a solid and give 'em a head start before they can even walk?

Here are some of the top names inspired by successful sports stars.

The top baby girl names most likely to be sports stars.

According to the stats on the most successful women in sports in history, those named Christine were most likely to be a sporting legend.

From Olympic gold medallist runner Christine Ohuruogu to Olympic gymnast Christine Lee, this was the most used name of successful athletes through history.