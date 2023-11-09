The vegans don't want to split the bill with you.

Splitting the bill is murky business.

Especially when people have different dietary requirements and budgets.

So, what if you're a vegan and all of your friends aren't? And what if their food costs a heck of a lot more than yours?

We spoke to the Mamamia community to hear their opinion on splitting the bill when one is a vegan. Here's what 10 women told us.

"I will never split a bill again."

"A vegan for seven years here. I will never split a bill again after going to dinner with my then-boyfriend's friends and the bill came out to $1,300. I accounted for $80 including two drinks and an appetiser. It was wild how much they all drank. I paid $300 for that dinner and it was miserable for me." — Issy.

"It's always annoying."

"All my friends have known I'm a vegan for years but every time we see each other, they suggest splitting the bill. I would have gotten a $19 curry while they chose to try an expensive steak. It's always annoying but they back down when I tell them the cost of my order compared to theirs. Sometimes it comes up with new people and I tell them that splitting the bill won't be the case for this dinner and they are always fine with it." — Kally.