There's a lot of nightmare stories about Splendour in the Grass. Here's what the attendees told us.

In the midst of a really fraught time in Melbourne lockdown, Jane De Lorenzo and her two friends decided to purchase tickets to go to a future Splendour in the Grass festival at the North Byron Parklands.

They purchased the tickets back in 2020, so they were ecstatic when this year's event finally got the green light to go ahead. It did mean they would be parting with hundreds of dollars – airfares from Melbourne, ticket costs, camping permits, festival outfits and more. But they were determined to make some memories.

When they arrived, things were off to a challenging start.

"From start to finish, communication and the general organisation of the event was unacceptable," Jane said to Mamamia.

On Friday – the first day of the event –organisers said the festival would go ahead "rain, hail or shine".

Jane can appreciate the sheer stress organisers were under – after the impacts of bushfires and COVID, Splendour in the Grass has faced many hurdles over the last few years, and so has the arts and live music industry as a whole.

But when news spread that the first day was cancelled due to serious weather and site conditions, Jane didn't get the memo from official organisers – she had to rely on word-of-mouth from fellow festival goers instead.

"We were obviously disappointed, however after seeing the grounds the next day we realised how negligent it would've been for them to continue on," Jane said.

But even 24 hours later, the grounds were still extremely muddy and quite dangerous. Of course, the impacts of extreme weather are something the wider Byron and Lismore community know too well already.

