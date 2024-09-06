'Finding out I was donor conceived was a shock. Then I learnt how my biological father died.'

When I saw the missed call from the counsellor flash on my screen, I knew my biological father was probably dead.

I felt my heart lurch into my throat as I walked out of work, sat on a picnic table, wiped my sweaty hands on my jeans and returned the call.

"I'll say it quickly — it's not the news we hoped for. We believe he passed away between 10-15 years ago."

Images of meeting the donor in an office at the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority (VARTA) headquarters evaporated.

I'd imagined seeing a man who wore my face enter the room; imagined the stilted conversation and awkward jokes. I'd imagined staring at an office pot plant, placed there to liven up the room, instead of making eye contact.

However, I had also imagined the closure that would come of knowing where I came from and who I am, and ultimately getting to know my genetic risk factors. I'd imagined walking out of that room and one way or another, feeling a sense of peace, which has evaded me since I found out I was donor-conceived two months prior.

