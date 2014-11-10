A marriage proposal rounds out one of the loveliest stories of the week.

The back-to-front romance of IVF recipient Aminah Hart and her anonymous sperm donor, Scott Andersen, has moved up a notch with the announcement of their engagement.

The couple was holidaying in Thailand with their two-year-old daughter Leila when Australian Story featured their improbable love story last Monday night.

It told the story of Ms Hart’s decision to have IVF after losing two sons to a rare genetic disorder.

Legislative changes passed in Victoria in 2010 had opened access to IVF for single women, giving Ms Hart one last chance of becoming a mother to a healthy baby.

She was given three choices of anonymous sperm donors, with the information giving their vital statistics, physical qualities, medical history and hobbies.

She chose the one named Scott who described himself as “happy and healthy”.

Mr Andersen had agreed to recipients and offspring contacting him, but did not think it would happen for years.