Why the Best Man at Pippa Middleton's wedding might look very familiar.

Since his engagement to Pippa Middleton, sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, was announced last year, hedge fund manager, millionaire and heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric James Matthews has been thrust into spotlight.

It will only intensify when the couple tie the knot in eight days.

However public attention is something his brother (and Pippa’s soon to be brother-in-law) is no stranger to.

Meet Spencer Matthews, reported Best Man at the impending almost-royal wedding.

VIVE LA BOURGOGNE!!! A post shared by Spencer Matthews (@spencermatthews) on Jul 24, 2016 at 4:09am PDT

Educated at Eton, the 28 year-old PR Manager turned stockbroker first gained attention in 2011, when he appeared on Made In Chelsea, a UK reality TV show similar to The Hills, which followed rich young folk as they ate, shopped, partied around the posh suburb of Chelsea. The series is currently in its 15th season.