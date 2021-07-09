Let's talk about the difference between the Bondi outbreak, and what's happening in Western Sydney.

As of 7am on Friday morning, close to 200 extra NSW police officers started patrolling the streets of south-west Sydney.

They're there to ensure COVID compliance; moving people on, making sure they're wearing masks and checking bags to ensure customers are only leaving the house to buy "essential" items.

No such heavy-handed approach was introduced in Bondi, however.

Video via Ten.

Over the past two weeks COVID-19 has migrated from the east to the west of the city thanks to those in the epicentre, Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, not following the rules of a lockdown enforced to get this cluster of the Delta variant under control.

The city's east was scolded by the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer in daily press conferences and urged to "stay inside" as numbers continued to climb. But the optics of bringing in the cavalry only once the virus moved to the more multicultural and lower socio-economic parts of Sydney hasn't gone unnoticed.

"At the moment there are cases all over Sydney, I really don't understand...it should be the same rule for everybody no matter where people live. This narrative of dividing the city is really poor I've got to say and really shows a misunderstanding of the communities out in Western Sydney. We are not the wild west, we are the working west," Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone told the Today Show on Friday morning.

On Friday morning the state recorded the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. With 44 new infections and 10 people in ICU, Premier Gladys Berejiklian responded by introducing some tighter restrictions; reductions to the amount of people who could exercise together, a 10km travel limit, funeral caps and a ban on carpooling.

They are restrictions that've been introduced for everyone with a 'stay at home order', but on Thursday it was only the west that were being threatened with police presence. It was a noticeable shift in tone from when the outbreak was centred in the more privileged, wealthy areas who were told things like "no browsing at the shops please," and "if you have even mild symptoms stay home from work."