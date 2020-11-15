The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 16.

South Australia's first COVID outbreak in 6months, prompts border backflip from WA.

South Australia has 17 new cases of locally-acquired COVID-19 after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members.

An 80-year-old woman was diagnosed on Saturday after she went to Adelaide's Lyell McEwin Hospital for a test, with three of her family members confirmed positive on Sunday.

On Monday the ABC is reporting 17 cases have now been confirmed as part of the cluster.

BREAKING: Four new cases of COVID. One in hotel quarantine. An 80 year woman has tested positive and is being considered community transmission. #9newscomau #saparli pic.twitter.com/dKXqtq3BYH — Rory McClaren (@RoryMcClaren9) November 15, 2020

Less than 48 hours after Western Australia removed its hard border restrictions, the state is now forcing anyone arriving from South Australia to self quarantine "in a suitable premise" for 14 days after the outbreak.

WA's hard border transitioned to a controlled border on Saturday, meaning travellers from most states were able to cross the border without needing to quarantine for the first time in 222 days.

Some South Australians were told about the emergency Sunday changes after touching down in Western Australia.