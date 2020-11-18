The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 19.

SA enters day one of coronavirus lockdown.

South Australians are spending their first day in lockdown as the state embarks on a six-day "circuit breaker" to contain a COVID-19 cluster.

The government says the pause in most community activity will significantly reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.

It could also prevent the need for a much longer Victorian-style shutdown.

"We need this circuit breaker, this community pause. We are at a critical point," Premier Steven Marshall said.

From Thursday all schools are closed along with universities, pubs, cafes, retail stores, food courts and takeaway food outlets.

Regional travel is banned and aged care centres are in lockdown.

Factories are closed, along with the construction industry, and elective surgery has ceased.

Weddings and funerals are banned along with all outdoor sport and exercise and masks will be required outside the home.

People who are not essential workers will only be allowed to leave their homes once each day to buy groceries or to seek a COVID-19 test or other medical treatment.