The true story behind Sophie Turner's new show sounds too wild to be real.

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but Sophie Turner's upcoming series Joan proves that particular friendship can be quite complicated.

The new Stan Original series, written by acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Richard Laxton, sees Turner bring to life the exhilarating true story of the notorious jewellery thief Joan Hannington.

The series follows the extravagant yet heartbreaking journey of Hannington, from her abusive marriage, to motherhood, and all the thrilling and dangerous endeavours that led to her becoming a skillful jewel thief.

Set against the backdrop of London in the 80s, the show promises bold fashion and an iconic soundtrack. But at the centre of its story is, of course, a jewellery thief named Joan.

Who is the real Joan Hannington? She was one of the most infamous women in London's criminal underworld, nicknamed 'The Godmother.'

Born into a violent household, Hannington endured a terrible upbringing. In an interview with the Irish Independent, Hannington shared that her parents regularly beat her and her siblings with bats, and held their heads under bath water. They were often denied food.

She left home at 13.

At 17, Hannington welcomed her first child, Debbie, with her partner Ray Pavey. But she was trapped in a violent marriage, with Hannington saying Pavey was just as abusive as her father.

With no money and nowhere to turn, Hannington sought help from social services.