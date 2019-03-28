This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s beauty podcast, You Beauty.

For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Sophie Tieman’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Sophie Tieman is a property valuer and social media influencer, and appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2018.

Listen to Sophie’s full interview on You Beauty below. To ensure you never miss an episode, listen to You Beauty here for free. It’s a blast.

You might recognise Sophie Tieman as one of the finalists in former Bachelor Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor in 2018.

But what you might not know is that long before she was a reality TV star, Sophie worked and still works as property valuer and is a social media influencer in her own right. When she’s not doing her day job, Sophie co-runs Two Corporate Girls, an Instagram account dedicated to helping you find corporate workwear that’s not boring.

Through her work, Sophie’s come across a bunch of great beauty products, as Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell found out when she rummaged through Sophie’s loot on the You Beauty podcast.

From the $3 supermarket face moisturiser she loves to the affordable tanning product that doesn’t leave her dry bits patchy, keep scrolling for Sophie’s favourite skincare, makeup, body and hair products.

Sophie’s go-to beauty products.