Sophie Monk's age is an advantage when it comes to the Bachelorette.

When Sophie Monk was announced as the next Bachelorette on the weekend a thousand doubts went through my mind.

Was she in it for the (hashtag) right reasons? Or was it purely for another stab at fame? Is she too plastic fantastic for women at home to relate to? Would an ordinary bloke really have a shot at love with a woman who usually only dates celebrities?

But then another, far more exciting thought, struck me. After years of watching a bevy of leggy, genetically blessed 20-somethings declaring a reality series is the only way they can find love, finally we have a woman, not a girl, in the driving seat.

At 37, Sophie has kissed plenty of frogs in her search for a prince. She’s had time to make mistakes, to work out what she wants and what she doesn’t want. And while she’s still hoping for a fairytale ending, she’s mature enough to know they don’t just fall in your lap without some effort.

Sam Frost was just 25 when she won – and then very publicly had it taken back – Blake Garvey’s final rose on the second season of The Bachelor. She was only one year older when she recaptured the nations’ heart as she then declared her lasting love for inaugural Bachelorette winner Sasha.

At 27, she’s single once more. And that’s okay. But would she have been more likely to have found lasting romance if she’d tried the show a little later on?

