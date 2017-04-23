Five things we'd forgotten about the new Bachelorette, Sophie Monk.

Whether you’re still in disbelief over the announcement or not, it’s official. Former girl-band member and actress Sophie Monk is set to be The Bachelorette in 2017.

Now, we’re taking a look back at the moments of her life in the spotlight that we somehow previously forgot about.

1. She used to work as a Marilyn Monroe impersonator.

Prior to auditioning for Channel 7’s debut season of Popstars in 1999, Sophie Monk was like many a regular woman in her early 20s, living at home with her parents and figuring out what she wanted to do with her life.

To pay the bills, she worked at the Gold Coast’s Movie World, reenacting the iconic screen moments of Marilyn Monroe day in day out for tourists. That is until reality television and a girl band soon to be known as Bardot came knocking…

2. She released a solo album in 2003.

Following Bardot's split in 2002, Monk continued to make music, but this time as a solo act. In 2003, she released her first solo album, titled Calendar Girl.

Made up of a mix of pop songs, religious hymns and classical tracks, the album reached No. 35 on the ARIA charts following its release. (Post continues after audio.)