A new promo for The Bachelorette has dropped and be warned, things get very emotional.

A new promo for this year’s The Bachelorette has dropped and Australians rejoice!

It’s everything about Sophie Monk we know and love, with a current of something deeper, more emotional, underneath.

One thing’s for sure: This is going to be a hell of a season.

“I know I’m not your typical Bachelorette,” Monk, who burst to fame in 1999 as a member of the pop group Bardot, begins.

“I’m 37, I’m a massive bogan. But I really hope Australia understands I want to find someone genuine.”

“I hope they back me on this and don’t think I’m a tool.”

She's walking along the beach on the Gold coast. She has her puppy beside her. And she's telling us how she's dated lots of "actors and rockstars" while living in Los Angeles but that they were in love with 'the image' of her more than anything else.