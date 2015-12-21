Sophie Monk thought she was making out with her celebrity crush... She wasn't.

It’s a tale straight out of a rom com.

Model/actress/radio host Sophie Monk was egged into telling a rather embarrassing story on Kiis FM’s Summer Fling this morning.

“It still makes me cringe,” she said.

You can watch Sophie Monk tell her cringe-worthy story here:

Professional surfer Kelly Slater had been a long time celebrity crush of Monk’s, and when she met him on a photo shoot several years ago, she couldn’t believe her good fortune.

“I was dying,” she told co-host Matty Acton. “He was just so hot and I’d just had one boyfriend out of high school and I was like, ‘This is amazing’.”

The pair exchanged numbers, and lots of flirty texting ensued. “This is on,” Monk thought. But the pair hadn’t caught up yet.

“I was like, ‘When am I going to see him?’ And then I thought, ‘Oh, he’s doing a surfing comp in… Victoria.’ And I just happened to be nowhere near there but my friend lives in Geelong, so I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to go to a surf comp?'”

So the former Bardot member and her friend toddled along to the competition, where, after a few drinks, Slater invited them to the after party.

It all sounds very Blue Crush.

So they’re at the house, “he’s playing guitar and then he goes, ‘I’m going to take a shower,’ and I’m like, ‘Sure you are. I’m in,’ because my beer goggles are like ‘he wants me’.”